MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $214.23 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

