MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

COST opened at $310.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

