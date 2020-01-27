MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,810 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 3.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $185.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

