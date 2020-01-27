MU Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $92.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

