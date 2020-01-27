MU Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST opened at $115.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

