Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

