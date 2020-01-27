Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €260.00 ($302.33) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €245.62 ($285.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.