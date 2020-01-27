Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 5,774,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 381,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,714. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

