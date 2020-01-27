Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.01 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Nano has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEx, RightBTC and CoinFalcon. Nano has a market cap of $92.01 million and $2.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01915824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00668979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00117715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00731268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00611916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, CoinEx, Nanex, Bitinka, OKEx, HitBTC and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

