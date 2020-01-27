NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NantHealth stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NH. ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 778.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in NantHealth by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

