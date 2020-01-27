Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $623,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,255 shares of company stock worth $11,303,217. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.20. 12,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

