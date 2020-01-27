National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

TSE:MSI opened at C$35.06 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$35.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

