National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get National Security Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Insiders have bought 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635 over the last ninety days. 38.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Security Group stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.