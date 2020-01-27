Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 164,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NAII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.63. 1,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.24. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.11%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

