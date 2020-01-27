Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NMM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of 266.61 and a beta of 1.84. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,792,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 500,155 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Partners LLC now owns 6,800,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,601,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 226,982 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

