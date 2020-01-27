NCC Group (LON:NCC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.72) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $589.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

