Neblio Price Hits $0.48 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Neblio has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $122,058.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,971,272 coins and its circulating supply is 15,352,680 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

