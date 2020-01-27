Nebulas (NAS) Reaches Market Cap of $22.45 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004806 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, BCEX, LBank and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,215,861 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, Neraex, Gate.io, Binance, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

