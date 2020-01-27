Nectar Hits 1-Day Volume of $804.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $804.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00049996 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00071173 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,179.32 or 1.00822063 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

