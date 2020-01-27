NEM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.92 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $365.34 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and B2BX.

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Crex24, COSS, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Iquant, B2BX, Koineks, YoBit, Livecoin, Huobi, Exrates, Zaif, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Liquid, Indodax and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

