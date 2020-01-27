Neo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $485.96 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $788.81 million and approximately $485.96 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, Bibox, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Exrates, Bitbns, TDAX, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Coinsuper, Huobi, CoinBene, COSS, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bitinka, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinEgg, BCEX, ZB.COM, Allcoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Ovis, Livecoin, BigONE, BitMart, Liquid, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Tidebit, LBank, OKEx, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

