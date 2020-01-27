Nerva Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $252.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nerva has a market cap of $304,750.00 and $252.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. In the last week, Nerva has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 206.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00074902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.