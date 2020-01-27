NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 16,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus upped their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.