Neumark (NEU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,123.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Neumark has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $10,123.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,076,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,537,156 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.