New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) Insider Acquires £517 in Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £517 ($680.08).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael David Barnard purchased 12,766 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,127.68 ($8,060.62).

Shares of NCA2 opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Monday. New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

About New Century AIM VCT2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

