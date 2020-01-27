New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Aptiv worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.52.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

