New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $656.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $591.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.61 and a twelve month high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.08.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

