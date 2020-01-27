New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

