New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.74 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,284 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 46,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Xilinx worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

