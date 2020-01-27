New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.69 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 81,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

