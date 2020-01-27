New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.46 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $37,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 188.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR opened at $82.76 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

