New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $36,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $283.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $181.17 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

