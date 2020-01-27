New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,770 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $36,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

