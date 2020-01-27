New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,493 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ONEOK worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

NYSE:OKE opened at $74.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.