New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,866 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $34,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.