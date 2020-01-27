Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

