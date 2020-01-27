Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Hits $69.02 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, DDEX and Bitbns. Nexo has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $11.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, DDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

