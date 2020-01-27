NEXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.00 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $26.00 million and $80,619.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00666730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.