Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 398,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. 387,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $954.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.12.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

