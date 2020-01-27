Nexty Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $19,093.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

