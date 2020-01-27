Nexus Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $83,369.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

