Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $26,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Nike stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.