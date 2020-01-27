Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

