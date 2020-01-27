Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,860 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 33,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of CVX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

