Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

