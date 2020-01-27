Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 15,140 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

