NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Up 41.5% in January

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NYSE:NL opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.67. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 1,689.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

