Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Nlight news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nlight by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nlight by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nlight by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nlight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,054.00 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Nlight has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

