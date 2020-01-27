Noku Reaches Market Cap of $427,176.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Noku has a total market cap of $427,176.00 and $474.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

