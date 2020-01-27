Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 32.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.01. 297,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,215. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.